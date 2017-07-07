7 Out & About Things to Do

The musical “All Shook Up,” based on the book by Joe DiPietro, featuring and inspired by the songs of Elvis Presely, opens Thursday at the Johnson City Community Theatre, 600 E. Maple St. Performances run through July 22, Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. (www.jcct.info, 423-926-2542)

2. Music in Veterans Park

Veterans Park, at South Side School, corner of Southwest Avenue and Devine Street in the Tree Streets will host Music in the Park on Sunday with the Sulphur Springs String Dippers. The band will play from 3-5 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket; popcorn, water and lemonade will be provided. Love offering collected for the band. (www.tree-streets.com)

3. Storytelling Live

The Teller-in-Residence this week for Jonesborough’s Storytelling Live! series is Joe Herrington. Performances will be held today and Saturday at the International Storytelling Center, 116 W. Main St., Jonesborough, beginning at 2 p.m. $12 adults, $11 seniors, students and children under age 18. (913-1276, www.storytellingcenter.net)

4. Gray Fossil Site

For a daytime excursion, visit the ETSU and General Shale Brick Natural History Museum and Visitor Center at the Gray Fossil Site, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray. Regular site hours, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 1-5 p.m. $5 adults and children, free for children ages 2 and under and members. (439-3659, gfsm.handsonmuseum.org)

5. Kilby Spencer & the Crooked Road Ramblers at Carter Fold

For a night of old-time music, catch Kilby Spencer & the Crooked Road Ramblers on Saturday at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. Music begins at 7:30. Ticket prices are $10 for ages 12 and up, $2 for children 6-11, and free for children under age 6. For information, call 276-386-6054 or visit www.carterfamilyfold.org.

6. Reagan Boggs at Northeast State

Reagan Boggs will play tonight for the Hot Nights, Cool Music summer concert series at Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theater, Northeast State Community College, Blountville. Music begins at 7, doors open at 6:30. Tickets $5, free for NSCC students with valid ID. (423-354-5169, www.NortheastState.edu)

7. Ras Alan, Lyrics on the Lawn

Appalachian Reggae innovator, songwriter and performer Ras Alan will headline Greeneville’s Lyrics on the Lawn Summer Concert series on Thursday at the Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St., Greeneville. On-site food vendors at 6, music at 7; no smoking, Fido Friendly area for pets. (423-639-7102, www.mainstreetgreeneville.org)