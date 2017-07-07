Lulu Roman of Hee Haw to geadline Song of the Mountains

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.songofthemountains.org, at the Lincoln Theatre box office, or by calling 276-783-6093.

Lulu Roman is an accomplished and celebrated songwriter and singer who has been successfully making records for over 25 years. She was inducted into the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1999.

Roman performs music and stand-up comedy and also enjoys working with Compassion International, a child-development organization. Her album “Seven Times” hit the number two spot on the Cash Box chart in 2010. This will be her first appearance on Song of the Mountains.

Also on the concert taping will be Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, and the Lang Sisters.

Carson Peters, of Piney Flats, Tenn., started playing the fiddle at the age of 3. By age 4, he was playing in fiddle competitions and jamming at musical festivals.

At age 13, Peters, with his band Iron Mountain, has appeared at Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Dollywood's Bluegrass and BBQ, Song of the Mountains and Carter Family Fold.

Peters has also played on NBC's “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Little Big Shots with Steve Harvey.” In 2014, he played for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry, where he and his band have performed on numerous occasions since.

The Lang Sisters Band of North Carolina features the award-winning sister duet of Chloe and Jessica Lang, with their blend of Appalachian, bluegrass and folk music. Sam Stage and Jef Walter will join them for this performance.

Song of the Mountains presents concert tapings every month at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va. The concerts are taped for broadcast across America on Public Television.

For more information, visit www.songofthemountains.org, email info@thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.