New, old faces to grace this year's National Storytelling Festival

From a handful people loaded onto bales of hay in 1973 to the massive circus tents crammed with hundreds of listeners today, the National Storytelling Festival reaches across generations to entertain and touch thousands of people each year. International Storytelling Center President Kiran Singh Sirah said that organizers have been working over the last several years to include more diverse tellers to open a window to different traditions and cultures around the world.

This year’s festival will take over Jonesborough October 6-8 with several new tellers included in the lineup. New voice Anne Shimojima tells Asian folktales in addition to a more somber story about her Japanese American family’s experience in an incarceration camp during World War II. Another new voice this year, Oba William King, is a poetic storyteller who focuses his stories on celebrating diversity with the occasional song or drum performance thrown in.

“We want to ensure our lineup can cater to professional stories and cultural experiences,” Sirah said. “We want to make sure we can appeal to everybody.”

The 2017 National Storytelling Festival lineup includes: Carmen Deedy Andy Offutt Irwin Corinne Stavish Sheila Kay Adams Willy Claflin Claudia Schmidt - New Voice Vicki Juditz Ben Haggarty - International Teller Anne Shimojima - New Voice Oba William King - New Voice Josh Goforth - New Voice Bil Lepp Megan Wells Donald Davis Geraldine Buckley Lyn Ford David Holt Jim May Gene Tagaban

In addition to several new voices in this year’s lineup, several are back by popular demand. Humorist Jeanne Robertson will be the star of a special performance October 5 to talk about the two languages she speaks – English and Southern.

For the past few years, the National Storytelling Festival has been adding on extra events throughout the weekend and the days before and after to give guests plenty of options of engaging in storytelling for the weekend. Special tickets are available for ghost stories, the Midnight Cabaret with teller Andy Offutt Irwin on October 6, for a special performance for returning teller Donald Davis on October 4 and several workshops during the festival.

“Even if you just come for that, it's a good way to be a part of the festival,” Sirah said.

Another growing facet of the festival is the exchange place, where upcoming talent can test out their voices. Sirah said over the years he has seen several tellers make their debut at the exchange place and graduate to a main stage over the years.

“I love seeing someone's storytelling career go from the exchange place as a feature teller,” he said.

Tickets for this year’s festival and other events throughout the week and weekend are available at www.storytellingcenter.net.