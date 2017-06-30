8 Out & About Things to Do

Lakeside concert with Model City Wrecking Crew

The summer Thursday Lakeside Concert Series continues this week at Goulding Amphitheatre, Winged Deer Park Lakefront Festival Plaza, 123 Carroll Creek Road. Music will be provided by Model City Wrecking Crew. Music starts at 7 p.m. and goes until 9. Free event. (423-283-5827, www.johnsoncitytn.org/events/parks)

Appalachian music at Capone’s

For an eclectic mix of Appalachian-style music, visit Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. this weekend: today, Dreamcatcher, Jackdaw’s 7, 10 p.m., $5 over 21, $7 under 21, for ages 18-up; Saturday, This Mountain, Field Notes, 10 p.m., $5 over 21, $7 under 21, for ages 18-up. (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)

Sycamore Shoals Militia

Independence on the Frontier: Militia Muster at Fort Watauga will be held this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, 1651 W. Elk Ave., in Elizabethton. Come for an 18th century-style 4th of July, with historical re-enactments by actors in colonial dress; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)

Founders after 5

The Fly By Night Rounders will play today at Founders Park, 120 Commerce St. for Johnson City’s free Founders After Five Summer Music Series. Music begins around 5 p.m. Bring a picnic or order takeout from downtown restaurants; non-profits sell beer and soft drinks. Bring a blanket. (downtownjc.com, heyevent.com)

Greeneville Bluegrass concerts

Greeneville’s Bluegrass Revival Concert Series begins Saturday at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. The Lonesome Pine Bluegrass Band plays at 7 p.m. followed by Dreamcatcher at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6, concessions available, $10. (www.capitolgreeneville.org, 423-638-1300)

LampLight’s Freedom show

The 13th annual Americana production “Sounds of Freedom” begins tonight at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Weekend shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through July 9, with a Saturday matinee July 8 at 2 p.m. Suggested donation, $10 adults, $5 students, free for children 5-under. (343-1766, lamplighttheatre.com)

Jonesborough Days

The Jonesborough Days Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Jonesborough with handmade crafts, live music, watermelon eating social, low country shrimp boil, dog costume contest, fireworks and more. Today and Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday noon-10 p.m. (www.facebook.com/jonesboroughdays, www.jonesboroughtn.org)

Bristol Full Moon Jams

Bristol’s Full Moon Jams will continue this week at the Downtown Center, 810 State St. in Bristol. Tuesday: seven-person acoustic ensemble, Turkey Creek String Band. Thursday: Music Memories. Both shows start at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair, refreshments for sale; event runs June-September. (www.bristoltn.org, believeinbristol.org)