Honor Flight summer concert set for Saturday at fairground

The event is open to the public. Admission is by donation.

The purpose of the concert is to provide music and entertainment, honoring the nation's veterans, active military heroes and their families by reviving patriotism.

On the outside stage:

U-Turn — 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Junkyard Dogs — 3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Darchera — 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennessee Larue & Shin Bone Alley Band — 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Jordan Copas — 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Kerosene Krush — 10 p.m.-midnight

On the inside stage:

Mike and Kay Elliott — 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Powder Keg Outlaws — 3-5 p.m.

Dula — 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Will Eller & Short Notice — 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Six Strings Sundown — 10 p.m.-midnight

Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee is a branch off of the Honor Flight Network. It is part of a national network that is busing WWII veterans to their monument in Washington, D.C.

Their desire is to take as many veterans from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina to Washington, D.C. as they can find — at no cost to the veteran. Top priority is given to WWII, Korean War Veterans, and terminally ill veterans from all wars.

For information, call Kathy J. Matney at 423-914-0608 or email kmatneyfrg@gmail.com.