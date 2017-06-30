American Downtown July 4th in Greeneville

Most of the festivities are planned at the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library and include a parade, live music, fireworks and other family fun. Admission to the event is free.

The kickoff will be held at 2 p.m. with a Main Street parade beginning at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Salute to Service.” All local law enforcement, fire, emergency personnel, active duty military members and veterans are encouraged to participate in the parade as a way to thank them for their service.

The patriotic parade will proceed from Summer Street to Main Street to Tusculum Boulevard and end at Greeneville High School, which is walking distance from the Big Spring.

To enter, or for more information on the parade, contact Joni Parker at 423-431-9786.

Following the parade, live music will begin at the Big Spring and will last all day until the fireworks show.

A variety of musical acts will entertain on the Waste Industries main stage. Scheduled to appear are Step Cousins, Ivy Road, The Color 7, Abel Brown Band, Matt Hurd, Broke-n-Busted, and P150:Six.

Also located at the Big Spring will be the Freedom Wireless Food Court, featuring various food vendors.

And returning this year will be the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest. The contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. and the stakes include two monetary prizes totaling $200. First prize is $150, and second prize is $50.

To enter and obtain the official rules, visit the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand at the corner of Summer and Irish streets or call 423-620-8340.

Entry fee is $10, and deadline to enter is July 1. Competitors must be 18 years or older.

Other activities include dancing, a kids zone, an outdoor movie and the conclusion: a huge fireworks show at Greeneville High School.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor or volunteer can contact Amy Rose at 423-639-7105 or arose@greenevilletn.gov.

For more information, visit www.greenevillletn.gov or www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville.