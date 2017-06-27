Happenings in your community

The Beach Nite Band will play Thursday at Goulding Amphitheatre, Winged Deer Park Lakefront Festival Plaza, 123 Carroll Creek Road, off Bristol Highway, as part of the Summer Lakeside Concert Series.

The free event will be held from 7-9 p.m. Lawn chairs and picnic baskets are welcomed.

Based out of Western Virginia/Southern West Virginia, the Beach Nite Band has provided live entertainment for decades. Their sound features soul, R&B, disco, blues, boogie and oldies and offers three vocalists, two keyboards, two brass instruments, drums and an experienced sound engineer.

For more information, call 423-283-5827 or 423-283-5815; email jcparksinfo@johnsoncitytn.org; or visit www.johnsoncitytn.org/events/parks or www.facebook.com/jcparkstn.

Textile recycling to begin

Beginning Saturday, July 1, the Washington County Convenience Centers will start accepting clothing and linen to be recycled.

There will be special boxes at each of the centers with new signs. Linen, clothing, shoes, belts and purses can be recycled in these boxes.

Items cannot be wet or mildewed.

For information, call 423-753-1652.

Toy market show and sale to be held Saturday

The East Tennessee Toy Market Show and Sale will be held Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grandview Elementary School, 2891 U.S. Highway 11E, Telford.

Admission to the event is a donation to the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

Collectible toys of all types will include trains, tractors and machinery, cars, boats, dolls, banks, models, baseball cards, promos, books, parts and more.

Food and snacks will be available.

For information, call Lynn Hall at 423-257-6408 or 423-426-3947; or call Don Graves at 423-257-3593.

Center to offer Piloxing classes

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is offering Piloxing SSP fitness classes from 8-9 a.m. on Fridays beginning June 30.

Participants ages 16 and older will experience a unique blend of two of the industry’s most powerful and timeless disciplines — Pilates and boxing. Piloxing SSP adds a third element of dance into this high-energy interval workout.

Cost is $5; sign in and pay before each class. Participants should bring a yoga mat, hand towel and water bottle.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.