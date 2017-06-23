7 Out & About Things to Do

“South Pacific” opens tonight at 7:30 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125½ W. Main St., Jonesborough. Additional weekend shows run 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16 general, $14 students and seniors, $12 group rate; through July 9. (791-4440, jonesboroughtheatre.com)

2. Cinderella at Barter

Adapted from the Grimm brothers’ fairy tale by Audrey Layne Crocker, “Cinderella” opens Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Barter Stage II, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. with the Barter Players. The show runs through Saturday, July 15. Tickets start at $20. (276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com)

3. Dan Stonerook at Acoustic Coffeehouse

Pennsylvania musician Dan Stonerook will play at the Acoustic Coffeehouse 415 W. Walnut St. on Sunday at 8 p.m. Stonerook describes his music as “bearded, acoustic, bluesy, storytellin’ music.” The show is free; tips accepted. For information, call 434-9872 or visit www.acousticcoffeehouse.net.

4. Dustbowl Revival at Down Home

The Dustbowl Revival, an eclectic eight-piece band with a vibrant mix of vintage Americana sounds, will play Sunday at the Down Home, 300 W. Main St. beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending around 11. Advance tickets are $20. For tickets or information, visit www.downhome.com or call 423-929-9822.

5. Breakfast Club at Capone’s

Eighties music tribute cover band, The Breakfast Club, will play their annual summer concert Saturday at Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. beginning at 10:30 p.m. The four-piece band offers keyboards, bass, guitar, drums and vocals. Tickets are $12. The show is for ages 18 and up. (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)

6. 4th Friday dance

Tri-Cities Dance will hold its Fourth Friday Dance tonight at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. Limited Edition will provide a variety of music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s; line dance lessons at 6:30 p.m., dance 7-10 p.m., $6. (423-952-0772, tricitiesdanceinfo@gmail.com)

7. Jeff Little at Heritage Hall

The Jeff Little Trio, steeped in the tradition of Blue Ridge Mountain music, will play at Heritage Hall Theatre, 211 N. Church St., Mountain City on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door and $5 for youth. To order tickets or for information, call 423-727-7444 or visit heritagehalltheatre.org.