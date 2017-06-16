5 Out & About Things to Do

The 71st annual Rhododendron Festival will be held this weekend at Roan Mountain State Park, 1015 Tenn. Highway 143, Roan Mountain. Handmade arts and crafts, musical entertainment, local bands, festival food and more; 100-plus vendors; runs from 10 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday; free (www.roanmountain.com)

2. WyldeHeart at Wild Wing Cafe

Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave. will host weekend rock music and an acoustic show on Wednesday. Tonight’s band is WyldeHeart, beginning at 10. On Saturday, the Lauren Cole Band, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Live Acoustic Music: Acousta Pimps, 9 p.m. (423-461-0071, www.wildwingcafe.com/​locations/​johnson-city-tn)

3. Hot Nights, Cool Music

Hot Nights, Cool Music summer concert series continues Thursday with Caravan of Thieves at Northeast State Community College’s Regional Center for the Performing Arts Theater on the Blountville campus. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music at 7. $5, NSCC students with ID admitted free (423-354-5169, www.NortheastState.edu)

4. Contra dance in Jonesborough

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host its bimonthly contra dance on Saturday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. No experience needed: beginners’ class at 7 p.m. $7 regular, $5 members, $5 full-time students (534-8879, www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org)

5. Friday Night Dance

Senior Services will host its bimonthly Friday Night Dance tonight from 7-10 at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The Eddie Skelton Band will provide music. Cost is $5, Silver Sneakers discount for eligible participants. Pre-register and pay in person at the MPCC Senior Services desk. (423-434-6237)

Bonus: Theatre Bristol’s "Beauty and the Beast”

Theatre Bristol performs Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” opening tonight at 7:30 at the Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol. Shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., through June 25. $16 adults, $12 seniors and students (274-8920, www.paramountbristol.org)