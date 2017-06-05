First Tri-Cities RatRod event to be held at Holston River Brewing Company

That’s why RatRod Magazine and Holston River Brewing Company are teaming up to showcase hot rods made by folks from across the region and beyond at their annual Home Built Summit event this week.

The rally will be at the Holston River Brewing Company facility and campground Friday-Sunday, with a live concert from Cory Jeter and Six Strings Under to kick off the live music events Thursday.

Sue Daugherty, owner and operator of the company and the campground, said she is expecting 300 or more participants to bring their cars to the event this year.

“Basically, we’ll have cars from everywhere,” Daugherty said. “RatRod has about 30 regional events, and this event brings them all together to have one annual summit that we’ll be repeating every year. We’ll even have people from as far as Canada.”

Daugherty, who recently got involved and interested in RatRod, said there are a lot of talented mechanics right here in our area, and she hopes to see them showcase their refurbished hot rods and vehicles built from various parts.

To Daugherty and many other enthusiasts, this is more than a car show, it is a chance to showcase the artistic skill that goes into these vehicles.

There will be a wide variety of different vehicles at the event, but according to Daugherty, a true RatRod is more than just a refurbished car. It’s a vehicle built almost entirely from square one.

“I started about a year ago going to these events, and it's amazing because it is an art in itself. It takes talent because people take these items from different things and make them function together as a car,” Daugherty said. “Many of the participants build the engine and everything.”

But the event isn’t all about just showcasing the cars. Admission costs $6, with $1 of each admission going to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

For $45, participants in the summit can run 15 laps at the Bristol Motor Speedway. These proceeds will go to Speedway Children’s Charities.

Aside from the showcasing of hot rods, the event will include various different types of activities for all ages including live music, karaoke and various competitions for participants and people attending the event.

There is no extra charge for RatRods and other vehicles to participate and kids 12 and under are free.

Here is a roundup of everything happening at this year’s summit:

Thursday

7 p.m. Live music kicked off by Cory Jeter and Six Strings Under

Friday

9 a.m. RatRod lot opens for arrivals and set up

2 p.m. Loafer relax and recharge tent opens

5 p.m. Swap meet for parts begins, which continues through Saturday

7 p.m. More live music on the main stage

9 p.m. Asylum Suite on the main stage

Saturday

2 p.m. Kids’ karaoke competition

3 p.m. Kids’ bicycle and wagon competition

RatRod judging happening throughout the day

5 p.m. Overall RatRod winners/awards presentation

Burnout competition follows the awards presentation

6:30 p.m. Hillybilly Bad performs on main stage

7 p.m. Pin-up competition with Morgana Divine on the main stage

8 p.m. Shooter on the main stage

8:45 p.m. Pin up competition winners announced

9 p.m. RatRod flamethrower competition

10 p.m. Wyldeheart on the main stage

Beard and tattoo competition after first Wyldeheart set.

Sunday

8 a.m. Breakfast opens — available all morning

9 a.m. Registration for BMS laps (can register throughout the weekend) $45 for 15 laps

1 p.m. Laps at BMS set to begin

2 p.m. Summit closes/vendor breakdown

Throughout the weekend, there will also be a chaperoned kids’ area with inflatables, face painting, etc.

For more information on this year’s event, contact Sue Daugherty at 423-361-1572