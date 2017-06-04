Brews and Tunes begins 2017 season with later hours

This year, organizers decided that having the event at 3 to 5 p.m. like the past two years was too hot and too early for their guests. So after taking suggestions from the community, Main Street Coordinator Melinda Copp said organizers moved the event to 4 to 7 p.m. to avoid afternoon heat and make the event more dinner-appropriate.

“We got a lot of requests to change the time, so we pushed it back and we’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from that,” she said. “Plus, 3 to 5 is kind of right in the middle of the day, so I think people could have a harder time making it here before.”

About 200 community members turned up to enjoy Beth Snapp perform, enjoy food from the Noli Truck and try two of Depot Street’s original beers.

Sponsored by Roadrunner Markets, Brews and Tunes started two years ago as a way to bring people to downtown Jonesborough on what was normally slow-business Sundays. Now the event has blossomed and brought life back downtown Sunday evening, and now it’s taking a life of its own.

Some local yoga instructors are offering free yoga in the park adjacent to the Storytelling Center during the event. Copp said the yoga will continue at the other Brews and Tunes events throughout the summer as long as the weather doesn’t interfere.

Brews and Tunes will continue every Sunday through September at the plaza in front of the Storytelling Center with a different musical lineup and featured brewery each week. Food and beer will start at 4 p.m., and music begins at 5.

2017 Brews and Tunes Schedule

June 4 Beth Snapp Depot Street Brewing June 11 JP Parsons Big River June 18 Bill & The Belles Green Man June 25 Jon Whitlock Sweet Water July 9 Spencer Ryan McKenna Johnson City Brewing July 16 Jubal Highland July 23 Ashley Heath Wolf Hills July 30 Sulphur Springs String Dippers JRH Brewing August 6 Scott Moss **Mix Up** August 13 Wise Old River Yee-Haw August 20 The Bosses Holston River August 27 Momma Molasses & Earleine Good People September 3 Amythyst Kiah Sierra Nevada September 10 Jesse Lewis Fat Bottom September 17 Will Carter **Mix Up** September 24 Paul Lee Kupfer Depot Street

