International Storytelling Center gets $20,000 facelift

Six weeks of labor from Carter County Work Camp offenders has produced about $20,000 in updates and renovations including new carpet, new hardwood floors in the parlor and library upstairs, a fresh paint job for the second floor, repaired decks, stained and sanded benches and refurbished doors among the list of upgrades to the center.

The work took about six weeks to complete, and while there are still a few touchups remaining, center President Kiran Singh Sirah said he is grateful for the partnership and the opportunity to refresh the center’s look.

“Now the center looks brand new,” he said. “I really like the partnership because by working with us, they recognize that the Storytelling Center brings so many people to our region not just during festivals or storytelling season but for weddings, events, symposiums.”

On the other side of the partnership, offenders who work on projects like these are able to gain work experience and skills through the rehabilitation program.

The ISC renovations join a list of town projects that have been either aided or completed by the work crews — the McKinney Center, the Jonesborough Farmer’s Market and the Seniors Center all benefited from the labor of crews through the program.

