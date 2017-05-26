Music City Roots set to broadcast at Blue Plum Festival

There will be a lot going on at this year’s festival, which is set for June 2-3 at Founders Park, but one major addition is a live radio broadcast.

Music City Roots, a live weekly radio show that’s coming to Johnson City from Nashville, will be exploring the “roots and branches” of Americana, country and other music genres as they cover the festival at 7 p.m. June 2.

The history of country music and its connection to our region is something that can not be ignored, according to John Walker, executive producer of Music City Roots.

Just as musicians traveled from the mountains to record their music in the Johnson City Sessions in 1928 — a year after the famed Bristol Sessions that were considered the birth of country music — performers from across the region will do the same at this year’s festival. But this time, it will be a live show in the spirit of this cultural history.

“Music City Roots may be based in Nashville, but the spirit of the show is to explore the roots and branches of great American music everywhere,” Walker said. “Without the influence of East Tennessee, much of what has become known as Roots-Americana music would never have been born. We’re honored to be a part of this year's festival.”

The broadcast, which will be at the Commercial Bank Stage, will include performers, including local acts from right here in Johnson City such as Ed Snodderly, Symphony Rags, the ETSU Old Time Band and Jill Andrews, who is a graduate of ETSU’s bluegrass, old-time and country music studies program.

Blue Plum Organization President Tracy Johnson said this is one of many additions to this year’s festival that she’s particularly excited about.

“Having an opportunity to bring them to Johnson City and do a live broadcast will be a major addition to the festival this year,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be an awesome night full of music.”

The show will be available on the web at www.musiccityroots.com.

In addition to the live broadcast, David Mayfield Parade will headline Friday’s music line up. Other performances include Nashville-based artists The Wood Brothers as well as The Rhythm Brewers, New Orleans Suspects, Broomstix, Seth Glier, Momma Molasses, Shake It Like a Caveman, Jordan Copas and more. On Saturday evening, Andrews performs again.

For a full schedule of events, visit www.blueplum.org.