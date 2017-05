Capone’s

Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. has a full lineup ahead: today, Aaron Jaxon Band, Rhythm & The Roosevelts, Allie Aiken, 10 p.m.; $5 over 21, $7 under 21, show for ages 18-up; Saturday, In Remembrance of Me (IROM), Home 276/423, Snake Launcher, 9 p.m., $5 at the door, ages 18-up. (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)