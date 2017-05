Wild Wing Cafe music

Wild Wing Cafe, at 71 Wilson Ave. across from Founders Park, offers live music at 10 p.m. on the weekends, including acoustic night on Wednesdays beginning at 9. Tonight, catch Gentlemen and Liars; Saturday, Andalyn Lewis Band; Wednesday, Joe the Show; free. (423-461-0071, www.wildwingcafe.com/‚Äčlocations/‚Äčjohnson-city-tn)