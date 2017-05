Scott Strawberry festival

The 15th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival will be held Saturday on the outdoor field at Unicoi Elementary School, 404 Massachusetts Ave., Unicoi, with strawberries, handmade arts and crafts, food, live music and Southern Appalachian culture. Parade at 9 a.m., festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free. (423-743-7162, unicoicounty.org, www.unicoitn.net/events)