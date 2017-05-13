'Odoriferous qualities': Ramp fans from near and far descend on Unicoi County for 2017 Flag Pond Ramp Festival

“We’d go out and eat ramps raw,” he said. “They stink raw ... . They’d send us home from school because of the smell. ... The teachers would send you home to get you out of the room.”

A wild onion known for its pungent smell, ramps are the centerpiece of the annual Flag Pond Ramp Festival in Unicoi County. Waldrop, who is the president of the Flag Pond Ruritan Club, has been one of the driving forces behind the event since its inception about 30 years ago.

Held Saturday at the old Flag Pond Elementary School, the festival again drew hundreds of people from across the area.

Members of the Flag Pond Ruritan Club cooked bacon and sautéed potatoes for the attendees, who for $8 could get a hearty meal composed of baked beans, cole slaw, bacon, fried potatoes, a soft drink a selection of deserts and — of course — ramps.

The odorous onions came in a variety of forms. Adventurous eaters could pick the ramps up raw or pickled, while more cautious individuals could try fried ramps in the potatoes.

Last year, Waldrop said the festival drew from four different states — North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Kentucky.

“A lot of people away from (the ramps) don’t get them, and they love them but they just can’t get them,” Waldrop said.

Kristin Anders has lived in Flag Pond for 12 years with her husband. She’s been to the festival every year since moving to the area.

“My kids really enjoy it — the music and the fellowship with other people,” she said. “Every town is known for something, and Flag Pond is known for ramps and its beautiful state park.”

Personally, Anders said she only likes the ramps cooked, but her kids like them raw.

“They go out into the backyard and dig them up and bring them in and eat them,” she said.

After getting their meals, attendees gathered under large white tents that allowed them to eat their food away from the threat of rain. A variety of musical acts serenaded the festival attendees as they ate.

The event also featured a visit from state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, who presented a resolution from the state of Tennessee recognizing the significant cultural impact of the festival on the region.

“The mountain ramp, an edible root, is a traditional symbol of the unflagging strength and fortitude characteristic of the residents of the Tennessee mountains,” Crowe said, reading from the document.

Beyond its function as a fun festival for her family, the event also has a personal place in Anders’ heart. Anders’ daughter, Lillian, was born with stage four neuroblastoma — cancer.

The proceeds from the festival help fund a variety of charitable causes, including the Unicoi County Veterans Memorial Park, the Unicoi County Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

“It makes me love this festival even more,” she said.