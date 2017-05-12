Thursday Jams ready to kick off in Abingdon

Music will begin at 7. Local talent will open each Thursday for the headliners, who will start their sets at 8.

The series will host a variety of musical genres including Americana, Southern rock, country, indie folk, soul and funk. Bands performing during Thursday Jams have also appeared at internationally recognized festivals like Rhythm and Roots Reunion, Floyd Fest and Bonnaroo as well as television and radio broadcasts such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “Music City Roots.”

The concerts are free and open to the public, family-friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and or blankets to enjoy the shows.

No outside alcohol is allowed; however, a beer garden will be provided by Abingdon Main Street at 6:30 p.m., and local food vendors will be on hand.

For a full listing of musical acts and dates, visit www.abingdonmusicexperience.com.

For more information, call 276-676-2282 or email Event Coordinator Sara Saavedra at ssaavedra@abingdon-va.gov.