5 Out and About Things to Do

The farcical English comedy, “See How They Run,” its title taken from the nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice,” opens tonight at the Johnson City Community Theatre, 600 E. Maple St. and runs through May 20. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Reserved seating. $10 (423-926-2542, www.jcct.info)

2. Founders Park music

The Founders After Five Summer/Fall Music Series begins today with folk-rock-world fusion band, The Ragbirds at Founders Park, 120 Commerce St. Music at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic or order takeout from a downtown restaurant. Area non-profits sell beer and soft drinks; no outside alcohol allowed. The event is free. (downtownjc.com)

3. Bristol Ballet’s “Mulan”

One show only: Bristol Ballet in “Mulan, The Legend,” of 6th century Chinese female warrior, Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Paramount Center for the Arts, 518 State St., Bristol. Tickets: $11.25 regular; seniors and students $9; $6.50 ages 6-under; doors open at 4:30; music by Joshua Chan. (274-8920, www.paramountbristol.org)

4. Five things Barter’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Last chance for faeries, sprites, enchanted forests and fanciful comedy: William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” closes this weekend at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. Today 8 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., tickets starting at $20 (www.bartertheatre.com, 276-628-3991)

5. Storytelling in Jonesborough

Storytelling Live for 2017 has begun at the International Storytelling Center, 116 W. Main St., Jonesborough, featuring a different storyteller each week through October. This week’s teller-in-residence: Sam Payne; today and Saturday, 2 p.m., $12 adults, $11 seniors, students and children under age 18 (913-1276, www.storytellingcenter.net)

BONUS: Sonny’s Marina & Cafe weekend music

Sonny’s Marina and Cafe, 109 One St., Gray hosts live music each weekend in the cafe. Tonight, WyldeHeart, 7-11 p.m.; Saturday, Asylum Suite, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday, Drop Dead Dangerous, 2-6 p.m. The shows are free. For information, visit www.sonnysmarina.com or call 423-292-9440.