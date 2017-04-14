This weekend at Down Home: blues and folk musician Malcolm Holcombe

Tickets are $15 at the door.

In support of the release, Holcombe has embarked on a 34-city tour with stops in New York, Austin, Atlanta and Knoxville, among many others, including appearances on Music City Roots (Nashville) and Mountain Stage (National Public Radio, Charleston, West Virginia).

Born and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe’s “heartfelt baritone” (NPR) delivers “haunted country, acoustic blues and rugged folk” (Rolling Stone) with lyrics that invite you in, sit you down and speak directly to you.

Holcombe has shared the stage with Merle Haggard, Richard Thompson, John Hammond and Leon Russell.

In addition to Saturday’s show, don’t miss tonight’s show at 8: Asheville, North Carolina-based American singer/songwriter and acoustic guitar player Chuck Brodsky, known for his finger-picking, storytelling (including his baseball story songs) and lyrics that are both humorous and political, will play. His most recent album, “Tell Tale Heart,” was released in 2015.

Tickets are $14 at the door.

For information, visit www.downhome.com or call 929-9822.