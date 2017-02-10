5 Out & About Things to Do

1. High Sign

The ETSU student photography exhibit “High Sign,” is up at the Tipton Gallery, 126 Spring St. Artists: Jessica Blindt, Matthew Brown, Lyn Govette, Rebecca Ingram, Matthew Jessie, Bradley Marshall, Katie Sheffield, Hannah Taylor and Jordan Whitten; gallery hours: Thurs. to Fri. 5 to 7 p.m., and by appointment, free. (483-3179, contrera@etsu.edu)

2. Camille A. Brown and Dancers

Camille A. Brown and Dancers will perform Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at Diana Wortham Theatre, 2 S. Pack Square, in Asheville, N.C. Pre-performance discussions will be held at 7 at The Block off Biltmore, 39 S. Market St. B, Asheville. Tickets are $42 regular, $37 student and $20 child. (www.dwtheatre.com, 828-257-4530)

3. Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

The comedy “Six Dance Lessons In Six Weeks” opened Thursday at the Barter Theatre’s Stage II and will run through March 26. This weekend’s performances are Friday at 8, Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets or information, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.



4. If Birds Could Fly

Virginia-based Americana band, If Birds Could Fly, will play Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport. Admission is $5. “Blue Collar Rock-N-Roll” band, The Low Counts, will play Saturday at 8 p.m. The show is free. (www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)



5. Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers play Saturday in the Performance Theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins promptly at 7:30. $81, includes hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Proceeds benefit Radio Bristol. (423-573-1927 www.birthplaceofcountrymusic.org)

