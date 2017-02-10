Willow Tree offers big weekend in downtown Johnson City

Lord Nelson will play tonight at 8.

The band was formed in 2012 by brothers, Kai and Bram Crowe-Getty. With the addition of Henry Jones on trombone and Trevor Pietsch on bass, this collection of Virginia boys presents original roots rock compositions about the people and places they grew up around.

The release of their debut album, “The County,” highlighted a breakout year in 2015 for Lord Nelson. They also received hometown validation by winning the 2015 Rockn' to Lockn' Charlottesville battle of the bands and subsequently performing on the main stage at Lockn' Festival.

Lord Nelson's unique sound varies in range from slow burning, harmony-laced anthems to backbeat pulsing floor stompers. This is an ambitious young group with a powerful live stage presence.

On Saturday, West Virginia native and singer-songwriter Paul Lee Kupfer and current Knoxville resident will play from 8-10 p.m.

Kupfer’s debut solo album, “Where the Wind Goes,” has been compared to the folk style of early Bob Dylan, John Prine and Arlo Guthrie. The songs have been described as ranging “from quiet melancholy ... to shuffling blues … and vibrant, fiddle-fueled road anthems.”

Ashley Heath will play Sunday at 2 p.m. with Hannah Kaminer.

Heath’s music ranges from classic folk to bluegrass to the blues and original material. She was raised in the foothills of Appalachia with influences from country, blues and folk music. Her first album, “A Different Stream,” was released in 2016 and is a collection of Heath’s first attempt at songwriting, with six original songs and one cover, titled “Ready for The Times to Get Better.”

Kaminer, folk artist from Asheville, North Carolina, is also a singer-songwriter raised in Appalachia. Her first professional album, “Acre By Acre,” was released in 2015. She performs solo and with her full band, Heartbreak Highlight Reel.

The Sunday afternoon shows at Willow are “pay what you can” shows. While they are aren't free, they are priced in a way so that everyone can afford to come.

For information, visit thewillowtreejc.com.