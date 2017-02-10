'Ready for the World: Brazilian Colors' coming to ETSU

The evening of Brazilian music features guest artists Dr. Paula Bujes, professor of violin at the University of Pernambuco, Brazil, on violin; Dr. Pedro Huff, who teaches at the Federal University of Pernambuco, on cello; and Dr. Miroslav Hristov, associate professor of violin at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, along with Dr. David Kovac, an assistant professor in the ETSU Department of Music, on violin.

The performance is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276 or music@etsu.edu.

For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.