Out & About: 5 Things to Do



1. The Goodins Go to Washington

“The Goodins Go To Washington,” an inaugural farcical comedy, opens Friday at 7 p.m. at LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport. Shows continue through Feb. 5 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. $10 adults, $5 students, free for children 5-under (343-1766, lamplighttheatre.com).

2. Cacophony at Capone’s

For high-volume music, check out the weekend shows at Capone’s, 227 E. Main St.: Friday, BlindSight Reunion, Seasons of Me, Mega X; Saturday, Blue Carpet Corner, Gipsy Danger, Soul Collision. Shows start at 10 p.m. $5 at the door, ages 18-up (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com).

3. Circus No. 9

Circus No. 9 will be in the area this weekend: Friday at Radio Bristol Sessions, live radio interview and performance, doors open at 1:30 p.m., be seated by 1:50 p.m., show at 2 p.m. (573-1927, believeinbristol.org); and Saturday at Down Home, 300 W. Main St., 8 to 10:30 p.m., $10 regular, $8 students (www.downhome.com, 929-9822).



4. Old Time Jam

The Watauga Valley Fife and Drum Corps meets on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. The corps performs at historical events, dedications and parades and is open to ages 13 and up. On Sunday, Art Lang will lead the Old Time Music Jam from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Both events are free. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)

5. Winter Wonderland Dance

Senior Services will hold a Winter Wonderland Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. Cost is $5 per person. The band Shooter will provide the music. Silver Sneakers discount is available for eligible members. Pre-register and pay in person at the MPCC Senior Services desk. For information, call 423-434-6237.

