Out & About: 5 Things to do

1. Song of the Mountains

The first Song of the Mountains concert and taping for 2017 will be held Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. Performing will be Mountain Faith, the Lang Sisters and The Railroaders. Show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets, $25 reserved seating. (276-783-6093, www.thelincoln.org)





2. January Jams

January Jams resume this year, beginning tonight with A.J. Croce, son of the legendary Jim and Ingrid Croce, and Saturday with Justin Townes Earle, son of legendary Steve Earle, at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage, 127 W. Main St., Abingdon, Va. Tickets: $25 for one night, $45 for both; 8 p.m., doors open at 7:15. (www.bartertheatre.com, 276-628-3991)

3. Farm and Fun Time

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm and Fun Time on Thursday at the Birthplace of Country Music, 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. Music by Luke Bell, Farmer & Adele, and Bill and the Belles; Corbin Hayslett with the ASD Farm Report. The show begins at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30, $25. (573-1927, birthplaceofcountrymusic.org)

4. Contra Dance

The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s Contra Dance: “A New Year’s Affair” will be held today and Saturday from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. $40 general admission, $30 for students and HJDS members. Register at newyearsaffair2017.eventbrite.com. (534-8879, www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org)

5. Old Christmas

Christmas isn’t over yet! Old Christmas at Fort Watauga, an 18th century-style celebration with traditions of different cultures, will be held Saturday 10 a.m-4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. The event is free. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)