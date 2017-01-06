Willow Tree celebrates 3rd anniversary with weekend of music, benefit for The Mecca

Both shows start at 8 p.m. and each is $10.

Tonight’s lineup is Bristol native Annie Robinette, and multi-instrumentalist Roxanna Jane.

Robinette, who has experience as a ballet dancer, model, actress and portrait artist, as well as her music and songwriting has been credited with lyrics that are “direct and visual, intelligent and relevant,” music that is “sophisticated without being complicated” and a voice that is “powerful yet easy on the ear, and polished without losing the raw connection with the performance.”

Jane, who plays banjo, guitar and banjola boasts a bio that reads, “Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Roxanna Jane takes you on a musical adventure, simultaneously blending banjo and banjo-like instruments along with guitar, underneath mesmerizing vocals. Deep, introspective, and sometimes in your face, these unique songs will consume you in the best way possible.”

She wrote her first song in 2014, which she confesses came as a surprise after having been a musician all her life.

On Saturday three Johnson Citians will play: Amythyst Kiah, Southern Gothic, alt-country blues singer/songwriter; Beth Snapp, whose sound “encompasses pop, jazz, folk and occasionally a little bluegrass”; and Jenna Duvall, vocalist for Sang Sarah, a band that is credited as running “the gamut of styles that range from rock and roll, blues, psychedelia, and minimalist experimentalism, steeped in a real retro-ish vintage styling with a modern rock bent.”

Teri Dosher, owner of The Willow Tree says, “singer/songwriter nights always end up being some of our most favorite shows. They offer a very intimate atmosphere where you get to know the artist on a more personal level, and find out stories behind the makings of their songs, and each is truly a one of a kind show. ”

The rest of the month will include concerts by Amy Steinberg, Cruz Contreras, The Ragbirds, Yarn, Dangermuffin, Ancient Cities, The Comet Conductors, Harper and The Bears, and Dave Eggar.

On Sunday The Willow Tree will host a “Save the Mecca” fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. to help the Mecca Lounge relocate after the original building was condemned. The fundraiser will include music by area musicians and all proceeds will go toward helping with expenses incurred to secure a new building. Any artist wishing to perform may email teri@thewillowtreejc.com.

For more information, visit thewillowtreejc.com or The Willow Tree’s Facebook page.