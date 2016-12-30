Out & About: 5 things to do

1. New Year’s Eve

For a spectacular New Year’s Eve, check out the offerings in our area:

Music

• Wild Wing Cafe, 71 Wilson Ave. — The Fairview Union, 10 p.m. (423-461-0071, heyevent.com)

• Numan’s Cafe & Sports Bar, 225 E. Main St. — Rusty Steel w/Quarter Bounce, 9 p.m. (926-7665)

• Capone’s, 227 E. Main St. — New Year’s Eve Party with Demon Waffle, local brassy ska sensations, and Indighost, a psychedelic rock band from the Appalachian Highlands area; 10 p.m., $5, ages 18-up (928-2295, www.caponesjohnsoncity.com)

• Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport — New Year’s Eve with Major Mojo, a newly formed Americana Band from Bristol who play a mix of covers and original songs; 9 p.m., free (www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)

• Bristol Train Station, 101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, Va. — Virginia Ground’s New Year’s Eve 2016-17 Reunion Show; Virginia Ground is an eclectic acoustic band comprised of talents from Glade Spring, Abingdon and Bristol, Virginia; 9 p.m., $20 general admission, $70 VIP, ages 21-up (276-644-1573, vgtix.ticketbud.com/virginiaground)

• Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., downtown Greeneville — The Threetles, local Beatles tribute band, 8 p.m.; The Comet Conductors, rock, 9:15 p.m.; The Billy Crawford Band, 10:30 p.m., $15 general admission, $10 children age 12-under, VIP (includes food and drink, balcony seating) $25 (www.capitolgreeneville.org, 423-638-1300)

Events

• LampLight Theatre, 140 Broad St., Kingsport— New Year’s Eve Gala, for couples and single adults, catered dinner, desserts, coffee & teas, party favors, show, 7:30 p.m., $30; party favors and show only, 9 p.m., $12 (423-343-1766, www.lamplighttheatre.com)

• Studio Brew, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Va. — New Year’s Eve, with food and beverage pairings, music with The Diamonds, a jazz band from Kingsport with stand-up bass, piano, trumpet, vocals and drums; and finger-style guitarist Gerald Sheppard; 8 p.m., call for information (423-360-3258, believeinbristol.org)

Fundraisers

• Holiday Inn, 101 W. Springbrook Drive — New Year’s Eve Celebration, music with Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band, proceeds to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Tennessee in assisting veterans to visit their monuments in Washington, $45, doors open at 6 p.m., cash bar at 7, dinner at 7:30 and music from 8:30-midnight; special room rates available for attendees (423-330-6189 for tickets; 423-282-4611 for room reservations)

Dance

• Buffalo Ruritan Club, 200 Willowbrook Road, Bluff City — New Year’s Eve Dance, music with Classic Country, 8 p.m.-midnight, snacks and finger foods served all night, breakfast served at midnight, $12 (423-967-1651)

2. Fossil site

The ETSU and General Shale Brick Natural History Museum and Visitor Center, Gray Fossil Site, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray will be open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $5 adults and children, free age 2-under and members. The museum will be closed New Year’s Day. (439-3659, gfsm.handsonmuseum.org)



3. Aaron Jaxon Band

Johnson City locals, the Aaron Jaxon Band, with Allie Aiken, will play Friday at Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., at 10 p.m. The show is for ages 18 and up, and tickets are $5. For more information, call 928-2295 or visit www.caponesjohnsoncity.com.





4. Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

Asheville, N.C.-based “hardcore power grass” band, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, will play Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sleepy Owl Brewery, 151 E. Main St., Kingsport. In addition to vocals, the three-man band boasts guitar, dobro, banjo and upright bass — all acoustic. $5 (www.sleepyowlbrewery.com, 423-723-9549)

5. Open Jam

For a “true jam session,” with no mics, check out Thursday’s Open Jam at Heartwood: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Gateway, One Heartwood Circle, Abingdon, Va. from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event is free; donations are accepted. (276-492-2401, www.heartwoodvirginia.org).