The Fourth Friday Dancers will host their monthly dance tonight from 7-10 at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough.

Admission fee is $6.

Music will be provided by the band, Limited Edition, and will feature hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.

Line dance lessons will be offered at 6:30 p.m. and during the break.

For information, call 423-943-4190.

To receive the group’s monthly news letter, email tricitiesdanceinfo@gmail.com.