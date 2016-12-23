5 Out & About Things to Do

2. Jessie A.M., Isla Ross, Joey Tucciarone and others will play tonight at 10 at The Hideaway, 235 E. Main St. Admission is $5 at the door, or two nonperishable food items. Proceeds will benefit the Bread Homeless Service. For information, call 423-926-3896.

3. The 5th annual Lamplight Christmas Wreath Exhibit runs through Jan. 8 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area visitors center, 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Wreaths from community members, civic groups and schools will be on display. Hours: Mon.-Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (543-5808, www.sycamoreshoals.org)

4. Historic Walking Tours of Jonesborough, departing from the Chester Inn Museum, 116 Main St., Jonesborough, will be offered today and Monday, beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the museum. Group tours are available. Last tour of 2016 will be Saturday, Dec. 30. (www.jonesboroughtn.org, 753-9580, 753-4580)

5. Toe River Arts Council will feature two holiday exhibits through Dec. 31: Holiday Themes Show & Sale, at Burnsville Gallery, 102 W. Main St., Burnsville, N.C. (828-682-7215); and Holiday Studio Tour Participant Exhibit, at Spruce Pine Gallery, 269 Oak Ave., Spruce Pine, N.C. (828-765-0520). Galleries’ hours, Tues.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (www.toeriverarts.org)