Christian Rieben Exhibit at Tipton

The exhibit will run through Friday, Jan. 27. The artist’s talk will be held that same evening at 6.

Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 5-7 p.m., with extended hours on First Friday receptions, and by appointment.

The year-round exhibition program features bachelor of fine arts, bachelor of arts and master of fine arts graduation exhibitions; visiting artists exhibitions; lecture series and community art outreach; and national juried art exhibitions.

Rieben is a visiting faculty at ETSU’s Department of Art & Design. He received his bachelor of arts from the University of California in Santa Cruz, California and his master of fine arts from the School of the Arts Institute of Chicago.

Rieben describes the works in the “Heroic Painting” exhibit as addressing “mythology — in the greater culture, in Art, and in an individual existential sense.”

He confides that these “painted environments are landscapes of the psyche as much as they are physical places.”

Of his more recent paintings, he explains, “I recently experienced an epiphany in my work. While working on a particular painting I said to myself ‘my grad school advisers would hate this painting,’ but I loved it; I realized, finally, that I don’t need other people to like my work, that ultimately I am painting for myself. The realization was liberating.”

Viewers are invited to engage Rieben’s romantic ideas about art, and his “heroic” painting as “fields of exploration” of himself, of culture and aesthetic practice.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Slocumb Galleries Director Karlota I. Contreras-Koterbay via email at contrera@etsu.edu or call/text 423-483-3179.