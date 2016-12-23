Christmas at the Barter

A traditional adaptation by Richard Rose of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the “classic ghost story of Christmas” will play today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Barter’s main stage, recently named the Gilliam Stage.

Tickets run $20-$50. The play closes Thursday, Dec. 29.

Barter’s website invites theater-goers to come and “relive the sheer exhilaration of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghost-guided look into his past, present and future. Witness his release from his small and selfish life to a life of giving, brotherhood and love.”

Rose continues: “There is a reason that Charles Dickens’ holiday tale is read and performed year, after year, after year. And, no matter how many times you have read it, seen a movie of it, or seen it performed, the story still makes you laugh, cry and long to be a better human being.”

On Barter’s Stage II, “Over the River and Through the Woods” will play today at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday’s show at 2 will close the play, a fitting Christmas Eve finish. Tickets run $20-$45.

Written by American playwright Joe Pietro, who is known for his off-Broadway hit “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the comedy features Nick Cristano, who, according to Barter’s website, is a “single, 29-year-old who has just been offered his dream job, but not in the same town as his grandparents.

“His grandparents, whom he has had Sunday dinner with every week of his life, did not take the news so well. After all, family is the center and the heart of life they say.

“With his parents and older sister having already moved away, the grandparents get creative to keep Nick in town. Outrageous plans are hatched, hilarious games are played, a blind date is arranged, and stories are told — resulting in a hilarious situation taken to an extreme that can be shared and cherished by any family.”

For information on either play or to purchase tickets, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com.