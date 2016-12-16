Christmas Carol at Niswonger

Tickets are $35 for orchestra level seating, $30 for mezzanine seating and $25 for balcony seats.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.

When Charles Dickens wrote his “ghostly little tale” in 1843, he couldn’t know that “A Christmas Carol” was destined to become one of the most beloved holiday traditions of all time. By telling this fable illustrating the unfairness of the Industrial Revolution and the necessity for brotherhood and unselfishness, Dickens gave the world one of its most enduring Christmas stories.

A Christmas Carol features a spirited ensemble of performers who bring Dickens’ fable of redemption to life on a magical set created by noted designer James Othuse. A full array of timeless carols such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Away In a Manager” and “Here We Come A-Wassailing” are interwoven within the classic story of a tight-fisted, middle-class merchant Ebenezer Scrooge and all the beloved characters from Dickens' 1843 novel.

The colorful scenery and elaborate costumes faithfully recreate the Victorian period. Exceptional voices, lively dancing and dazzling special effects like the mysterious spinning bed combine to create a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family.

NPAC offers online seat selection with no processing or delivery fees. There is a $1.50 ticketing fee per ticket regardless of purchase method.

The box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The 1150 seat performing arts center is located adjacent to the campus of Greeneville High School.