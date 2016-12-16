5 Out & About Things to Do

2. The City Youth Ballet will present “The Nutcracker,” today at 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. at the Gregory Center, 400 Blowers Blvd., Milligan College campus. Tickets: $18 reserved, $16 adults, $13 ages 12-under, available at Bear ’n Friends or at the door. (423-434-2195, www.cityyouthballet.org)

3. The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will host a Christmas Contra Dance on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., Jonesborough. Music by Crooked Pine. Beginners’ class at 7 p.m., dance at 7:30; $7 regular, $5 members, $5 full-time students. (534-8879, www.historicjonesboroughdancesociety.org)

4. The Carter Family Fold, Hiltons, Virginia, will host a Christmas show, potluck and food raiser on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Bring finger foods, covered dishes, two-liter drinks, and cups, plates, or napkins. Music by Eugene Wolf & friends and ETSU Bluegrass students. $10 canned goods for local food bank, or $10 adults; free under age 12. (276-386-6054, www.carterfamilyfold.org)

5. The Royal Oak Players will present the musical-melodrama play-within-a-play, “A Royal Oak Christmas Carol” tonight and Saturday at the Lincoln Theatre, 117 E. Main St., Marion, Va. The show begins at 7 both nights. Tickets are $10 adults and $8 for students. (276-783-6093, www.thelincoln.org)

Bonus: The Civic Chorale will present its annual seasonal concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St. The concert repertoire features Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols,” as well as other holiday selections. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. (www.thecivicchorale.org)