Acoustic Coffeehouse lineup includes O’Connor, Bardwell, Nicely

Emerging rock/country singer Coco O’Connor will play tonight at 8. She released her debut album of blues and country rock, “Turquoise” in February.

Hailing from a small town an hour outside Birmingham, Alabama, O’Connor was playing bluegrass at five and started writing songs at age ten. She lived close to the legendary music town of Muscle Shoals.

Now her inspiration comes from Santa Fe, New Mexico, in particular, where she's lived for over 15 years.

Also performing tonight at 8 is solo folk/Americana artist Jesse Bardwell.

Born and raised in northwest New Jersey, Bardwell currently lives in northeastern Pennsylvania. With an innate calling to music, he started his musical career early on with Quimby Mountain Band, formed in 2005 when he was 17 years old.

Fronted by Bardwell playing mandolin and lead vocal, QMB toured from the Atlantic to the Mississippi for over a decade, opening for the likes of Railroad Earth, Keller Williams, Marshall Tucker Band, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Foghat and many others.

Recently he has been embarking on a solo path with an old dreadnought acoustic guitar, taking him to Nashville to record his first solo EP due to come out in spring 2017.

Country and folk artist Hank Niceley, from New Market, will play Saturday at 8 p.m. Niceley, also an author, is a talented rising star who empowers fans with his music.

Following Niceley’s music, Jalopy Junction Vaudeville Theater will be performing a benefit Christmas show, beginning at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door. All proceeds will go to the families affected by the recent fires in Gatlinburg.

The night will be an eclectic mix of entertainment full of Christmas nostalgia. Jalopy Junction will recreate the entertainment of a different era, keeping in the style of 1930s stage performance. Live music will be provided throughout the show.

Performances include Bonnie Blaze, fire eater and stunt performer; MoMo, trapeze artist; Mars, musician; MC B, stage magician and master of ceremonies; and the comedic stylings and percussive noises by Tate and J. Edison, glow and fire poi performer.

Derek W. Curtis, a folk/Americana songwriter will play Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Curtis, who uses traditional songwriting and his modern consciousness to create thoughtful and timeless songs grew up in Massachusetts where he discovered folk music from before his time with influences like Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Dave Van Ronk and others.

Now based out of Nashville, Curtis has molded his songwriting with the styles of southern blues, bluegrass and country music to form his own modern twist on American songwriting. He is in the works of his first full-length album “Carpetbagger,” due to be released in the spring of 2017, prior to his first national summer tour.

For information on the shows, call 434-9872 or visit www.acousticcoffeehouse.net.