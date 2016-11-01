Glasgow Theatre Company brings The Normal Heart to Tri-Cities

Ronald Reagan had just been sworn in as the nation’s 40th president. Kim Carnes, John Lennon and Blondie topped the Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles chart, and Indiana Jones began his adventures on the silver screen with the premiere of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

But it was also 35 years ago that a mysterious disease began sweeping through the nation, killing thousands in the span of a decade and seeming to target young, gay men. HIV and AIDS didn’t always have names, and gay men lived in fear of the unknown epidemic that ravaged their community in the face of public indifference. The Glasgow Theatre Company will be bringing this experience to the stage next weekend in a production of the Tony-winning play “The Normal Heart,” written by Larry Kramer.

Set in New York City 1981, the play follows the life of gay rights activist and writer Ned Weeks and his friends through the start of the AIDS crisis and their fight for awareness. The play won Tony awards for the best revival of a play in 2011 as well as best featured actor and best featured actress in its Broadway production. The show was adapted into a movie in 2014 starring Mark Ruffalo, Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons.

The Tennessee Arts Commission funded the local company’s production of the show through a grant, so the company may bring the story to the Tri-Cities next weekend. Director Joe Smith said that its production has been particularly challenging for him and the actors to step into the shoes of the activists who fought public indifference to bring awareness to the AIDS epidemic.

“The hardest part is I can't imagine the fear these men lived in,” Smith said, adding that he was only 9 years old and living far from the city when the epidemic began. “They lived in fear and anger that no one seemed to care that they were dying.”

In the years since its discovery, medicine has caught up to treat the virus and help HIV-positive patients live a normal life. But that wasn’t always the case – just 35 years ago, a positive diagnosis was a death sentence. Smith said the stigma against the disease is apparent in the play, especially the doctor’s reaction to a positive diagnosis in one scene.

Thought the duration of the show, Smith said the audience will never hear the words HIV or AIDS – just “it” or “the disease” or “the cancer.”

“It shows that they didn't know what they were dealing with, but whatever it was it was killing people fast,” he said. “It's very raw, it's a tough play, there's some light moments but there are also some really heavy moments. There are some scenes that are hard to watch.”

Glasgow Theatre Company will host four productions of “The Normal Heart” at Johnson City Community Theatre – Nov. 10-12 at 8 p.m. and a 2 p.m. show on Nov. 13. Tickets are $10 per person and can be reserved by calling 423-797-8482. The show contains strong language and adult themes, and is not recommended for younger audiences.

