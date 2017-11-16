A gun-control advocate speaks out

She adds generalizations to logical fallacies in her article published Nov. 8, and it only amounts to the banal adage, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”

And of course that’s true. As she brilliantly points out, guns don’t aim themselves nor pull their own triggers.

I object to her generalization that (gun-control advocates) “believe violent criminals obey laws, when the very act of committing such a crime demonstrates a complete disregard for the law.” This gun-control advocate does not believe as she suggests.

This gun-control advocate, moved by common sense, believes that no one needs an assault rifle of the ilk used in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and elsewhere, except a soldier in war time.

And ascribing a belief to one’s correspondent, so as to make it easier to attack, is a fallacy of logic known as the strawman.

This gun-control advocate believes that if Devin Kelley were not able to purchase, find or steal an assault weapon, if he had access only to a baseball bat, the hospitals would have attended to broken arms and concussions, not broken lives and bodies.

Of course we must find a way to identify people like Kelley before they act out. Of course we must examine those who purchase guns more deeply. Of course, of course, of course.

Violent criminals will find a way to wreak havoc, but we don’t have to make it easy for them.

THE REV. JEFF BRIERE

Johnson City

Why no escorts?

I am upset with the fact that the Johnson City Police Department does not escort funeral processions. This is part of their jobs.

Why has this service been discontinued? The town of Jonesborough still does it and I find this respectful and very reassuring.

Police officers escort processions when one of their own passes away. Funeral processions are a given and there should be no question about doing this.

It’s very disrespectful.

BEVERLY WHITE

Jonesborough