Letters: It's time to rebuild Jonesborough Elementary School

For the last several years, anytime I go into the school and it is raining there are trash cans sitting around everywhere catching water from the leaky roof. I went in there a couple of weeks ago for parent/teacher visitation. When I walked into the lobby the odor was unbelievable. It smelled musty and I had to cover my nose.
I am now concerned that there may be black mold in the walls due to years of neglect and leaky roofs.
Please rebuild (the school) so that our children can have a clean, safe and healthy learning environment.
SHELIA BLAIR
Jonesborough
Snide headlines
Did you ever sit at a table in a restaurant with a bunch of women? Probably not.
Let me tell you what happens with a certain type gathering. In walks the new beauty contest winner of the city. That’s when the snide, negative and nit-picking remarks begin.
“I heard she’s had surgery.”
“Where did she find that dress? A thrift shop?”
“Joe said the judge was bought off.”
It goes on ad nauseum. What a charming group.
Speaking of nausea, that’s how I feel when I read your snide, negative and nit-picking headlines about the president.
Who are the losers? A table full of catty and jealous biddies or the girl who just walked in?
ANNE CUTSHALL
Greeneville