Letters: Rev. Birchette deserves to be remembered

To my son, William Samuel Bundy II, a Morehouse College graduate who lived in the same room that Dr. Martin Luther King stayed in (Graves Hall) and who has been influenced by the community service of Fletcher’s father, the Rev. John F. Birchette Jr., he was “Uncle Fletcher.”

I write this letter to the editor to request that the Johnson City Task Force working on naming a street in Johnson City in honor of Dr. King to also consider naming a street after a local hero, the Rev. John F. Birchette Jr., in recognition of his community service.

Rev. Birchette, his three brothers and Dr. King were graduates of Morehouse College, where they were taught “servant” leadership.

John F. Birchette Jr. began his service to the Johnson City community in 1952 as pastor of Thankful Baptist Church. He later founded Birchette Mortuary Inc. His son, J. Fletcher Birchette III, carried on his father’s community service as president and director of Birchette Mortuary for more than 30 years. Rev. Birchette’s grandson, John F. Birchette IV, carries on that community service today at Birchette Mortuary.

I request that the citizens of Johnson City rename East Millard Street to honor John F. Birchette Jr. The city should also consider naming a city building for this local hero, who dedicated his life to community service and for his influence that spans three generations.

As I travel back to Houston, not knowing what to expect (since our short vacation destination — Myrtle Beach is not flying yet to Houston), I wondered how Rev. Birchette would have responded to a similar crisis. I saw him in action during my 15 years living in Johnson City and have heard others describe how he had helped them.

DR. ROSEMARY GRAY

Cypress, Texas