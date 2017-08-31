Letters: Exercise the freedom to do good to others

A white middle-aged woman had approached two Hispanic female shoppers, who were speaking to each other in Spanish. In a loud voice, she told them that they were in America and that here we speak English, and if they didn’t speak English, they should go back to where they came from. She then left the store.

The store’s manager was quick to apologize to the Hispanic ladies, who responded (in English) and thanked her for the apology, but they also said it wasn’t the store’s fault. People have a right to free speech.

Yes, this is America — the “Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.” Brave enough for what? To be unkind? To humiliate total strangers? To judge and criticize others?

I understand that there is a whole section of middle class, white Americans who feel as though they have been left behind. They feel as though government has pushed them aside, that their stories don’t matter and that they are marginalized in their own country.

In other words, they feel exactly the way the black, Hispanic, immigrant and LGBTQ communities have all felt at one time or another, and it doesn’t feel good. Some say we need a revolution to make America great again. I totally agree. Let’s revolt against hateful acts and hateful language.

Let’s revolt in the name of understanding and compassion. Let’s meet fear with faith. Let’s love our neighbor as ourselves. Let’s treat others as we want to be treated. Let’s exercise our freedom to chose kindness.

If we want a better country, then we have to be brave enough to be better people.

LYNETTE K. MAXHIMER

Johnson City

Cost of living

As a federal retiree who has served our country for years, I am deeply concerned with a provision in the president’s budget that would eliminate cost-of-living adjustments for current and future federal retirees. I ask that my representative and senators oppose any proposals that would reduce COLAs for federal retirees.

The annual COLA provides protections against inflation, but even the current calculation is inadequate because it understates the impact of health care spending, yielding lower annual COLAs. Reducing or eliminating my COLA further threatens my health and financial security.

This proposal would diminish the value of my hard-earned annuity by allowing inflation to erode the benefit over the course of my retirement. With the cost of goods and medical care on the rise, I will not sit back and allow this attack to gain a foothold.

SABINE SEDALL

Johnson City