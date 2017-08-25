Countering the teachers of hate

Once classified as a separate group, they are taught that they are victims and they must hate anyone outside their classification. The teachers of hatred must do this. It is their bread and butter.

Yes, slavery was and is a bad thing. More is yet to be done and is being done. The teachers of hate skate over the fact that the Civil War was about two things that needed to be resolved. The other was States Rights. Many do not believe that a strong central government best serves the citizen.

When the South broke with the North, the Southern economy was primarily agricultural and the North was industrial. Tariffs were in place to protect the North from imports of competitive manufactured goods, but the better and cheaper source for the South was Europe.

The invention of the cotton gin greatly cut the economic value of slaves and two-thirds of the Southern population never owned slaves.

The pyramids, statues of Buddha, the rock at Mecca and many other religious or historical markers are a part of man’s history. I would not destroy any of them. I do not hate their existence.

DON WHITTAMORE

Johnson City

It’s ‘fake history’

The argument for keeping Confederate monuments in place — as put forth in a recent Press interview with Joyce Kistner — has more holes in it than General Pickett’s charging line after facing Union forces at Gettysburg. For starters, she states the North unlike the South “didn’t need to hire slaves to help them.”

First, nobody “needs” slavery. The politicians and wealthy landowners of the South chose to establish and utilize this abhorrent system. Second, slaves were not “hired.” They were forcibly detained, separated from their loved ones, compelled to work exhausting hours without pay, beaten, raped and even murdered with impunity.

Kistner (a former president of a local pro-Confederacy organization and a self-styled historian) is later quoted as saying that, from what she’s read, “most slaves in Virginia were treated well.”

Let me counter this fake history with some real data from Pulitzer-winning historians Jon Meacham and Ron Chernow about two famous Virginia slave owners. Meacham, in writing of Thomas Jefferson, discusses the compelling genetic evidence that our third president fathered children with his slave Sally Hemings. The record is murky as to whether their sex was consensual, but as slaves, such individuals lacked the authority to say no, and countless mixed-race progeny were the outcome throughout the South.

Chernow’s biography of George Washington recounts how the “Father of our Country” viewed his slaves as another source of disposable income and countenanced the whipping of slaves he deemed insufficiently subservient.

Kistner inadvertently makes a compelling case that our citizenry is harmed by honorary monuments devoid of context and in desperate need of a truthful education about the traitorous and liberty-depriving Confederacy. Dump the Bristol statue and Nashville’s bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in a history museum’s hall of shame. They deserve no better.

DR. ANDREW SPITZNAS

Johnson City