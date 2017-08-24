Letters: Removal of Confederate statues is not an issue

Listen to Charles Barkley’s comments on this statue issue, with which I agree 100 percent: This country has more important things to be concerned about than statues — the national debt, immigration, health care, taxes and trade deficit, just to name a few. Why waste your time on something so insignificant as statues?

I believe 90 percent — if not more — of the people who pass by these statues ignore them and if they view them they have no clue as to the significance of the statue.

Once all the statues are removed, what significant outcome will be achieved? Then, what will be the next fictitious issue these groups drum up? The majority of the print, television and cable will support these fictitious issues to try and make a big deal out of an insignificant issue.

Just imagine if our politicians (Republican and Democrats) were truly working for the American people instead of maintaining their privileged status, self-importance and dictates of personal interest our nation would be much better.

America is not perfect, but opposing sides working together in an honest and serving effort would move us in the right direction. Obviously this is easier said than practiced.

R. BRIAN PATTESON

Johnson City

Sell the golf course

The best path for the taxpayers of Johnson City is for Buffalo Valley Golf Course to be sold. If anyone cares to check they will find there were numerous liens against the property when it was bought by the city and the city had to spend nearly $500,000 in “heavy maintenance” at the beginning.

There has been a revenue shortfall every year since and it is increasing. The people of Unicoi did not want to be in the Johnson City city limits and that caused the incorporation of the town of Unicoi, and that has cost Tennessee taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sell it.

LARRY STOOTS

Johnson City