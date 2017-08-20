Letters: Republicans want truly affordable health care

The writer fails to inform readers that Obamacare is failing East Tennesseans — plain and simple. A few weeks ago, two of Tennessee’s biggest health insurers announced they are increasing premiums for individuals in 2018 — 21 and 42 percent, respectively.

I don’t know about you, but I will not be able to afford health insurance under such a high increase. Congressman Phil Roe and Republicans in Congress are trying to replace Obamacare with patient-centered reforms, like a tax credit and easier access to health savings accounts, which seems like a much better approach.

I also find it ironic that the writer criticized the Republicans’ bill for not achieving endorsements from special interest groups, since Obamacare was passed largely because President Obama, Nancy Pelosi and their allies in Congress cut sweetheart deals that bought off endorsements.

After seeing how that worked out for us, I would submit that perhaps it’s not a bad thing that Republicans didn’t buy anyone off to get their support.

Here’s the simple fact:The so-called Affordable Care Act is unaffordable for the middle class, and getting more unaffordable every year. I am glad Roe is fighting for East Tennesseans to make health care more affordable and accessible.

DEE LEWIS

Piney Flats

Speak out on Trump

Kudos to Sen. Bob Corker for publicly stating his opinion on President Trump’s current state of affairs. Equality, justice and welfare — tenants of the U.S. Constitution — are weakened when our elected representatives wait so long to publicly take a stand on the obvious.

The state of Tennessee needs Sen. Lamar Alexander to follow suit.

MILDRED MAISONET

Johnson City

Not a solution

Should Confederate monuments stay?

Destruction never heals. It merely inflames the wounds.

JANIS S. HUGHES

Erwin