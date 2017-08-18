Letters: The New South looks to a better future

It is a place where courtesy still flourishes. Where people ask: “How are you?” They open doors for strangers and slow to let you into traffic. It is a place of intellectual robustness at North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, the Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama and many fine universities and research centers throughout the entire region.

My South is the home of the blues, bluegrass, jazz and country music. It boasts beautiful rural land steeped in tradition and glorious, gleaming cities on the vanguard of change. My South is all these things. But my South does not choose the Confederate flag as its symbol, nor does it lend support to those who would use it for their own perverted, hateful ends.

My South acknowledges the past, celebrates the present and moves forward toward an even better future. That is my South.

JEFFREY BENEDICT

Johnson City

What’s next?

I know you will not understand what I’m about to say because you will say I’m racist, but I’m not. I have many friends of color.

It’s not right for states to allow (Confederate) statues to be taken down. This is why. Next you will have people saying that the Vietnam Wall, Korean War Memorial and Mount Rushmore have to go.

What about the Martin Luther King Jr. statue? What would they say if people put a rope around it and dragged it down?

CHARLES G. WOODS

Roan Mountain

No exceptions

The chief of the Johnson City Police Department wants to stop police escorts for funeral processions. He cites 10 crashes that resulted from this process. I wonder how many crashes were prevented by providing the escorts.

The chief references how other cities treat this issue such as providing certain exceptions. What would be the exceptions? Perhaps one would be if the deceased were to have been a public figure, such as a politician or political activist. I would think that if you discontinue the service you should do it for all with no exceptions.

I guess this tradition will disappear along with many other traditions that have disappeared because they no longer seem to apply to today’s way of thinking.

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough