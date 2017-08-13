Letters: Selling golf course could benefit swimmers

For so many years the city has catered to the benefits of golfers, with two courses. I believe it is high time the city catered to those who cannot or do not have interest in golf.

As we age, more lap swimming aids in reversing joint deterioration. Plus swimmers of all ages will benefit.

GREGORY DRONE

Johnson City

What’s the deal?

I’m a little confused. One weekend I read in the Press that Johnson City is thinking about selling Buffalo Valley Golf Course because it is losing money. The next weekend I read in the Press where the City is getting new golf carts for Buffalo Valley.

Has anyone checked to see if our City Commissioners are getting the munchies before they make a decision?

JIM WILSON

Johnson City

Stop the rhetoric

President Trump needs to button up his ugly twisted mouth. His aggressive rhetoric towards North Korea is precipitating World War III. Trump knows nothing about diplomacy and governing. Diplomacy is critical now more than ever. This man’s words and actions since he has been in office seven months have not appeared to be sane.

Does he comprehend his rantings and its impact?

Trump poses a danger to our great Republic and the rest of the world. He needs to be impeached before he can do any more damage.

Congress would do us all a favor if they would start this ball rolling. Otherwise, we citizens will have to work for his removal from office.

BARBARA CROW

Gray