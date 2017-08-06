The welfare of children comes first

Thousands of children suffer everyday in America as they attempt to overcome the horrible illness placed upon them by extremely irresponsible biological mothers. In addition, thousands more remain in crisis as they are shifted from one foster placement to another.

No one should have the “right to procreate,” as stated by ACLU in this case, over the right of a child to come into this world without facing the crisis of drug addition. Nor should anyone have the “right to procreate” over the right of a child to be brought into a loving home that will assure a safe, clean, stable and healthy environment.

These prisoners have already demonstrated that they are irresponsible human beings. Why do we release them to continue on with their irresponsible behaviors at the expense of more abused and unwanted children? That should be the question of the week.

CHRISTY A. RABETOY

Piney Flats

Heads should roll

The recent massacre at Northeast State Community College begs two angry feelings. Where was the Tennessee Board of Regents’ oversight that allowed this mess to blossom?

Is TBR also as incompetent as the upper level “yes” men and women at Northeast State? Good luck to whoever gets stuck trying to figure out this mess.

Secondly, it also appears that Northeast’s interim director is more “impotent” than “interim.” The incompetents that let this happen are protected by treaty and can’t be fired.

That puts the pain on the backs of the clerical/custodial staff who are without protection. That should remind all of us of the generally held feeling that incompetency always survives.

Everyone will point fingers. This is to be expected, but it should also be expected that TBR or Gov. Bill Haslam will roll some heads.

CHARLES MOORE

Johnson City