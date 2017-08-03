Letters: We must heed Stephen Hawking's warning

In a BBC interview on July 2, he said: “By denying the evidence for climate change, and pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement, Donald Trump will cause avoidable environmental damage to our beautiful planet, endangering the natural world, for us and our children.”

To counter Trump’s uninformed and shortsighted action, there is a groundswell of bipartisan leaders who propose a revenue-neutral carbon pricing policy, like the plan developed by the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.

That group’s proposal would place a fee on fossil fuels at the source and return all revenue to American households on an equal monthly basis. It would reduce the greenhouse gas emissions rapidly, while growing the economy.

Among the supporters of carbon pricing are conservative former Republican administration officials (James Baker and George Shultz), representatives of many businesses (ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, GM, Proctor & Gamble, Pepsico and Johnson & Johnson), and environmental groups (The Nature Conservancy).

In addition, the governors of more than a dozen states have agreed to continue to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. Republican Sens, Lindsey Graham, John McCain and Susan Collins continue to put environmental stewardship above party politics.

I am urging Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, and Rep. Phil Roe to join in these bipartisan efforts to save our planet. Please listen to Stephen Hawking’s warning that climate change is “one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent if we act now.”

ELIZABETH DUBBERLEY

Johnson City