Letters: EPA cuts threaten our clean air and water

For more than four decades, the EPA’s chief defender of clean air, water, wildlife and wild places.

The EPA has cleared the air of our cities. It has dramatically reduced acid rain that damages our forests and waters. And it has saved the bald eagle — one of the most iconic animals in America — from extinction.

Under the Trump administration’s proposed federal budget, the EPA’s budget would be slashed by more than a third. Its staff — our country’s frontline defenders of nature — will be reduced by more than a fifth, compromising the agency’s ability to protect the environment.

The Trump administration’s budget proposal calls for eliminating at least 50 programs that protect our air, water and wildlife.

Soon Congress will be considering next year’s federal budget and I, for one, hope our leaders will reject the Trump administration’s short-sighted budget cuts that will compromise the EPA’s ability to protect our clean air, water, wildlife and wild places.

DEBORAH ROYALTY

Johnson City

Just one question

In the last few weeks, I have written multiple letters to Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Rep. Phil Roe asking them how does huge tax breaks for the wealthy will translate to great health care for us regular folks?

I have received replies from all three — gibberish about how they support our great leader and they are doing what’s right for the country. Not one made reference to the question I asked.

Just an answer to that one question. I don’t think that’s asking to much.

I do realize they have reduced the amount of tax breaks, in the last few days from close to a trillion dollars, to about $600 billion. How considerate of them.

I tremble to think what will happen when they start on tax reform. We can can only be the losers.

The voters have been misled. It’s time for a change.

DON WILLIAMS

Piney Flats