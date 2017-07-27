Letters: The positive effect of a living wage

Despite fear-mongering, actions to raise minimum wages are not historically associated with creating economic issues, while the damage directly caused to people’s lives by allowing companies to operate on providing less than living wages to employees is immediate, real and significant.

Why should society subsidize the profits of private corporations by allowing them to pressure people into hardship? I’d rather my neighbors be able to eat and live reasonably than company executives be able to take an additional drunken tour of French wineries.

And, as has been demonstrated repeatedly, it’s making sure all of us are doing well that benefits the economy the most.

Less than living wages are trickle-down economics in all but name.

EMMA FRYE

Johnson City

Will hurt the poor

I believe raising the the minimum wage would hurt lower income people because it would cause retailers to raise the price of everything they have to buy. It would also cause many to lose some of the assistance they receive from the state and federal governments.

RICK CHANTRY

Johnson City