Letters: Consumers pay for minimum wage hike

I am not speaking only about a $10 burger. In this area most jobs do not pay $15 per hour, even though they may be full-time jobs.

If you were to look at it from a disposable income standpoint, any additional wage increase would soon be eliminated by the increase in price for goods and services that would result from employers raising their prices to pay for the additional wage expense.

Also any wage earner already making above the minimum wage would see their disposable income decrease as they would not receive any raise in pay, but would suffer the increase in goods and services.

As usual it is the Democrats wanting the wge increase and the Republicans are fighting the increase in the name of business. As usual it is all about votes.

Members of Congress (Democrats and Republicans) are not going to be hurt financially regardless of the outcome. Their salaries are around $174,000 per year in addition to all the other perks they receive. A report that came out sometime back placed the aggregate worth of the members of Congress in the millions of dollars. Makes you wonder how you can turn that salary into millions in just a few years doesn’t it? Oh yeah, it is a part-time job no less.

RANDY TAYLOR

Jonesborough

Missing from the trip

Johnson City sent Mayor David Tomita, City Commissioner Todd Fowler and City Manager Pete Peterson on an all-expense paid trip to China for economic development. What I don’t understand is why didn’t any of our local, highly paid economic development officials join them? Isn’t that their job?

If this is such a great opportunity I would think the state would want to be involved. Why didn’t someone from the governor’s economic team go along? Just food for thought.

JIM WILSON

Johnson City