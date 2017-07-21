He likened the situation to high-speed autobahn driving where, with little buffer space to the guardrail, crowding from another car can easily heighten the chance of a crash. In Paris the world community agreed to keep global temperature rise below the 2 degree danger point, aiming beyond that to keep it at 1.5 degree warming.

Since a 1.1 degree temperature increase has already occurred, relative to the pre-industrial era, the very small buffer zone to the latter goal would be cut in half by the “Trump Effect.” Because the planet is racing toward a wall of potential climate tipping points and the United States contributes one of the largest emission loads, its withdrawal from the agreement could mean greater peril.

Fortunately, Schellnhuber’s conjecture that Trump’s action could also have an opposite effect — galvanizing American society for action on the climate — seems to be coming true.

As the Brookings Institute reported recently, U.S. cities have been transitioning to renewable energy sources, away from fossil fuels, and investing in conservation approaches that save them money. States and localities are decarbonizing their economies, with the result that the United States is already halfway to its commitment of emissions reduction, under the climate accord.

As former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told the European Parliament in June, “U.S. communities, cities and businesses are not waiting on Washington for leadership (on the climate), and thousands of them have signed a statement called ‘We are Still In’ as a show of support for the Paris Agreement.”

There is much hope in that.

FRANCES LAMBERTS

Jonesborough